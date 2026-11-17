In the never-ending saga of West Bengal’s electoral rolls, they are the forgotten ones.

While tribunals continue to hear cases of lakhs of voters marked out for “logical discrepancies” during the SIR, there are hundreds whose fate remains suspended at the stage of “under adjudication”. Since they didn’t make it to even tribunal stage, they have been running from pillar to post for the past year figuring out where to go next.

Sources put their numbers at over 25,000, spread across the minority-dominated constituencies of Murshidabad, Ma­lda, Nadia and Howrah, with poll officials admitting they were not exactly sure of total figure.

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On October 29, the Additional CEO of West Bengal wrote to DEOs over “re-activation of login ID of judicial officers for disposal of cases where e-signing and decision (are) pending”. The letter said that the status of disposal of pending cases should be submitted by November 3.

Md Salauddin Sheikh, 35, a resident of Dhulian in Murshidabad, is one of those ‘under adjudication’, along with his family members. The last time they got a hearing in their case was on January 30, in the Dhulian Municipality office, he says.

The others in the ‘under adjudication’ list are in the same boat, waiting for a word since December 2025 or January.

“Had I been deleted, I would have appealed to the tribunals. But I am left in the lurch. I can’t appeal, nor can I vote,” Salauddin says over the phone. His parents both figure in the voters’ list, he adds.

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At Salauddin’s Booth No. 44, in Ward No. 21 of the Samserganj Assembly constituency, of the 949 voters on the roll after removing the “dead” and “displaced”, 590 names (62%) are still ‘under adjudication’.

Abul Kalam Azad, the BLO of Part 192 in Farakka Assembly seat in Murshidabad, says: “Out of 1,372 voters here, 799 (nearly 60%) are still ‘under adjudication’. Other BLOs and I have reached out to AERO and other administrative officials. But they said they were helpless, and asked us to go to court.”

Azad says even in his family, many are ‘under adjudication’. “My son’s and my name are in the voters’ list. My wife and seven other family members attended hearings at the Farakka BDO on January 24 last. Yet their names are ‘under adjudication’.”

While West Bengal CEO Neelam Meena could not be reached despite multiple attempts, a senior official at Meena’s office admitted there was an issue. “These are cases which were not properly disposed of by judicial officers. We have informed the Calcutta HC about this because in such cases we can’t take any step as per court orders. Only judicial officers can take action.”

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According to the senior official, “The CEO has also informed the ECI about this problem.”

Asked about the matter, Additional CEO Arindam Niyogi repeated that only the court could take a call on the cases.

While Samserganj constituency was won by Md Noor Alam of the undivided TMC by around 7,000-plus votes in the Assembly elections earlier this year, Motab Shaikh of Congress won by around 8,000-odd votes from Farakka. Interestingly, Motab’s name had been deleted from the rolls before the SC ordered his reinstatement.

Salauddin says, “At the hearing before the judicial officer, I submitted all the documents, including my school papers. But nothing happened.”

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Monti Khatun, 34, a primary schoolteacher and resident of Dhulian, is also ‘under adjudication’, along with her husband, his two brothers and their wives. “I was assigned poll duty during Assembly elections. But I myself could not vote. Now, six months later, my fate is still uncertain.”

Md Shakil Ansari, 41, a businessman, says that while his mother’s name is in the voters’ list, he, his brother and their wives are ‘under adjudication’. “No one is bothered. During elections, political parties raised the SIR issue, but now even they are quiet… Not all people can afford going to court. Who will pay for the lawyer’s fee?”

Krishanu Mitra, the spokesperson of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, said, “A totally incompetent Central government has made all its autonomous bodies incompetent, leaving the general public harassed.”

CPI(M) Central Committee member Sujan Chakraborty said: “Earlier, people chose who would form the government. Now, through the ECI, the government decides who will vote.”

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Congress spokesperson Soumya Aich Roy echoed him, saying: “The ECI did targeted exclusion. This is proof of that.”

BJP spokesperson and MLA Ritesh Tiwary said it was unfair to blame the government. “This is a subject for the ECI to answer. BJP is not liable to give answers.”

Meanwhile, the ECI is still struggling to speed up proceedings in the 17 tribunals. When the SIR started on October 27 last year, Bengal had 7.66 crore voters, which fell to 7.04 crore, after names marked Absent, Shifted, Deceased or Duplicate were deleted.

The EC then marked around 60 lakh voters who made it to the rolls for logical discrepancies. In February 2026, the SC ordered adjudication of their eligibility by judicial officers. Following this, while around 32 lakh names were added back, 27 lakh voters were “deleted”.

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On March 20, the SC ordered the setting up of appellate tribunals to give the deleted voters a chance to appeal. On September 18, the EC told the SC only 1.26 lakh appeals had been disposed of, out of the 38.31 lakh appeals filed before the tribunals — 22.21 lakh by those deleted and 16.10 lakh by others against inclusion.