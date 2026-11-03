Aadhaar standoff: EC asks Bengal tribunal judges to verify identity with PAN, ID cards

More than a month after judges of West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) appellate tribunals refused to log in to the Election Commission’s portal over an Aadhaar authentication feature, the poll panel last week asked them to create digital signature certificates using their PAN and government-issued identity cards, according to official records accessed by The Indian Express.

The judges—appointed on Supreme Court orders—had written to the West Bengal additional chief electoral officer (ACEO) on September 24, asking for the Aadhaar authentication to be withdrawn. The feature was added on September 21 after Seema Khanna, EC Director General (IT), made a presentation about portal updates to the judges.

Last week, the chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office asked the judges to set up digital signature certificates through a private agency. The process, as laid out in an email to the CEO by the agency on October 28, requires the judges to provide colour scans of their PAN card and a government ID card, a colour photograph, a valid mobile number and email address, the authorising person’s government ID card, and an authorisation letter.

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The process includes verification through one-time passwords sent to the judges’ phone number and email, as well as a “video verification”, during which the applicant has to show the original PAN card and government ID. As per the government-notified rates, each digital signature certificate costs Rs 2,300.

Also Read | Judges of Bengal tribunals ask Election Commission to fix portal, drop Aadhaar authentication

Appeals process stalled

On September 24, the tribunals’ venue-in-charge wrote to the ACEO, saying, “The Honourable Judges at the Appellate Tribunal require the Aadhaar authentication screen removed from the AT portal for the purpose of disposal of appeals.”

Since then, the judges have not been logging in to the portal and disposing of appeals, though they have been working offline, sources said.

The appeals process has been stalled at a time when only 1.26 lakh appeals out of the total 38.31 lakh have been disposed of, as per EC data provided to the Supreme Court in September.

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SIR in West Bengal

The SIR in West Bengal and the process the Supreme Court later ordered were unique. On February 20, noting a trust deficit between the then-Trinamool Congress government and the EC, the court ordered judicial officers to decide voters’ eligibility.

The judicial officers went through 60.06 lakh electors’ cases, eventually deleting 27.16 lakh. On March 20, the court ordered the setting up of tribunals to decide on appeals against deletions as well as inclusions.