West Bengal signs pact with Centre to implement PM-SHRI sheme

With West Bengal signing the MoU, Tamil Nadu and Kerala remain the only states which are yet to do so. (File Photo)

THE BJP government in West Bengal signed an agreement with the Centre on Friday to implement the PM-SHRI schools scheme in the state.

While the Centre’s PM-SHRI schools scheme – meant to upgrade existing schools into exemplar ones that showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 – was approved in 2022, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala had refused to implement it.

With the recent polls in these states bringing in new governments, the Education Ministry had written to the Chief Secretaries of all three states last week, making a fresh attempt at prompting them to sign the MoU with the Centre.