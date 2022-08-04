West Bengal: Santragachi-New Jalpaiguri special train to continue till end of August

August 4, 2022 12:50:29 pm
In view of the extra rush of the passengers, the South Eastern Railways has decided to continue with the operations of summer special trains between Santragachi and New Jalpaiguri till the end of August.
Santragachi is a town in Howrah district of West Bengal, while Jalpaiguri is a city located in the northern part of the state.
According to an official release, the Santragachi-New Jalpaiguri train (08047) will leave Santragachi every Friday at 6 pm from August 5 to 26 and reach New Jalpaiguri at 5.15 am the next day.
When it returns, the New Jalpaiguri-Santragachi train (08048) will depart from New Jalpaiguri every Saturday at 12.15 pm from August 6 to 27 and arrive at Santragachi at 11.45 pm on the same day.
The train will hault at Dankuni, Barddhaman, Rampurhat, Malda Town, Barsoi, Kishanganj and Aluabari Road.
Passengers can choose between AC-1 tier, AC-2 tier, AC-3 tier, sleeper class and general second class.
