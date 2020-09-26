West Bengal: Rusted arms unearthed in Goaltore, parties blame each other

“The firearms seem old and were of the time when the CPM was in power. Police will however find out (the truth)," said TMC MP Saugata Roy. (Representational)

At least eight rusted firearms buried six feet into the ground were unearthed from Goaltore in West Midnapore district — once a Maoist hotbed — prompting a political blame-game.

Police said that most firearms were disintegrated and that they were hidden away almost a decade ago at the Ukhla jungle.

“It seems that the arms were buried during the Maoist insurgency several years ago,” said a senior police officer, adding that the arms were dug out after receiving a tip-off. Police also found electric wire sticks from the spot.

Political parties blamed each other after the recovery. While the TMC alleged that the arms were buried when the CPM was in power, the Left party blamed police for being inefficient.

"The firearms seem old and were of the time when the CPM was in power. Police will however find out (the truth)," said TMC MP Saugata Roy.

“This government has snatched independence of police,” said CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty.

The BJP demanded a thorough probe into the incident. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “Whether the arms were of CPM’s time or were recently buried needs to be investigated.”

An intelligence report has suggested that after lying low for years, Maoists are regrouping in the border area. Though no major incident has been reported, a few movements show they are trying to rebuild a base, according to the report.

On August 13, hand written Maoists posters were found some villages in Jhargram asking people to observe Independence Day as a “black day”. On September 4, posters signed by “C.P.I (Maoist)”, were found in Jhargram, warning a local contractor to stop road expansion work in the area.

