Mamata Banerjee: 90 per cent people in West Bengal getting rice at Rs 2 per kg

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday said that at least 90 per cent people in the state are getting rice at Rs 2 per kg.

Advertising

On Khadya Sathi Divas, Banerjee said that her government has been providing special assistance to those in Jangalmahal and the Hills and Aila-affected areas including farmers of Singur along with tea garden workers as well as the Toto tribe.

“Today is #KhadyaSathiDibas. We have ensured food security of 8.5 crore+ people of #Bangla who get rice at Rs 2/kg. We provide special assistance to those in Jangalmahal & Hill & Aila-affected areas, farmers of Singur, tea garden workers & the Toto tribe,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

The Khadya Sathi scheme was inaugurated by the West Bengal chief minister on January 27, 2016.

Advertising

As per this scheme, almost 90 per cent of the state’s population, would get rice and wheat at Rs 2 per kg. Around 50 lakh more would get the same at half the market price.