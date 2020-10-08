West Bengal: Recovery rate nears 88% as 58 more die of Covid-19

The West Bengal's coronavirus caseload on Wednesday reached 2,80,504 with an addition of 3,455 in the last 24 hours while the toll attributed to the virus rose to 5,376 with 58 more fatalities.(Express photo by Partha Paul)

The West Bengal’s coronavirus caseload on Wednesday reached 2,80,504 with an addition of 3,455 in the last 24 hours while the toll attributed to the virus rose to 5,376 with 58 more fatalities.

As many as 3,024 people were declared recovered on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 2,46,767. The recovery rate has improved to 87.97 per cent against the national rate of 84.7 per cent.

In last 24 hours, as many as 42,651 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number to 35,23,161. The state has 28,361 active cases.

Of the fresh cases, 758 people tested positive in Kolkata, 728 in North 24 Parganas, 230 in Howrah, 219 in South 24 Parganas and 136 in Hooghly.

