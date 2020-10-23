West Bengal: Record 4,157 cases added even as daily recoveries keep rising

According to the Department of Health, 2,393 patients are still in government quarantine while 94,608 people remain isolated at home. (Representational)

West Bengal on Thursday reported over 4,000 cases for the third straight day as a record 4,157 infections pushed up the total case count to 3,37,283, and the active caseload to 36,064.

The recovery rate, however, remained stagnant as a record number of recoveries were also noted amid the case surge. On Thursday, the discharge rate declined marginally to 87.44 per cent on the back of the recovery of 3,608 patients, the highest till date.

According to the state health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 64 patients died, taking the toll up to 6,308.

In the pandemic epicentre of South Bengal, which reported just over 60 per cent of the cases and 47 fatalities, only Hooghly registered an increase in active cases, which were up to 1,697. The number of patients is still high in Kolkata (7,380), and North 24 Parganas (7,256).

Among the other districts of concern in the region, active cases in Paschim Medinipur were up to 1,756 while in adjoining Purba Medinipur it was down by 19 to 1,260. In Paschim Bardhaman, the active caseload was down by one to 1,094 while in Purba Bardhaman also it was down by one to 1,007, a day after crossing the thousand mark. In Nadia, the active caseload rose to 1,640.

The situation remained alarming in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Malda, of which the first two have over a thousand patients. In Malda, active cases have risen to 974.

Meanwhile, the state health department tested 44,252 samples in 24 hours, driving up the cumulative number of tests to 41,66,495. The test positivity rate increased to 8.1 per cent.

According to the Department of Health, 2,393 patients are still in government quarantine while 94,608 people remain isolated at home. There are 1,219 people in safe homes.

