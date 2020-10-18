West Bengal: Record 3,865 cases added, recovery rate takes a big hit

The state health department said 2,405 patients were still in government quarantine, while 92,571 people are isolated at home. (Representational)

West Bengal’s recovery rate dropped significantly on Saturday as the state registered a record number of Covid-19 cases for the third straight day.

The case count went up to 3,17,053 after 3,865 infections were reported.

As a result, the discharge rate dropped from 87.73 per cent to 87.66 per cent even though 3,183 patients recovered.

According to the health bulletin, the active caseload rose to 33,121, a day after crossing 32,000. At the start of the month, there were 26,552 patients in the state.

The statewide toll, meanwhile, neared 6,000 as 61 deaths took it up to 5,992.

More than 55 per cent of the latest cases and 45 deaths occurred in the pandemic epicentre in South Bengal comprising Kolkata; its neighbouring districts South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Howrah; and Hooghly.

Among these districts, the worst hit are the capital city and North 24 Parganas, where the active case count crossed 7,000 on Saturday.

While both Purba and Paschim Medinipur registered increases in their high active caseloads — Purba Medinipur at present has 1,266 patients while its neighbouring district has 1,301 active cases — the situation in Paschim Bardhaman has deteriorated this week.

The district now has 1,016 patients.

Nadia, the other South Bengal district with a massive active caseload (1,362), did not register an increase in the number of patients, but recorded four fatalities.

In North Bengal, the situation continued to worsen in Malda, where active cases increased to 951. It is followed by Darjeeling with 856 cases, and Jalpaiguri with 813 patients.

According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 43,428 samples were tested in 24 hours. The test positivity report increased marginally to 8.03 per cent.

The state health department said 2,405 patients were still in government quarantine, while 92,571 people are isolated at home.

There are 1,237 people in safe homes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd