West Bengal: Record 3,771 cases added; Soumitra Chatterjee’s health better

West Bengal registered a record rise in Covid-19 cases for the second straight day as 3,771 infections pushed up its case count to 3,13,188. The discharge rate, which has been dropping steadily because of the current surge in infection, dropped to 87.73 per cent despite the recovery of 3,194 patients. The state’s active caseload, meanwhile, surged past 32,000 and rose to 32,500.

According to the state health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 61 deaths in 24 hours took its toll up to 5,931.

More than 55 per cent of the latest cases, and 43 deaths occurred in the South Bengal infection hotspot around Kolkata. While the active caseload in the capital city rose to 7,188, in South 24 Parganas it went past 2,000.

The situation remained alarming in the two Medinipur districts and Nadia, the other districts in the region with an active caseload well over thousand. In Paschim Bardhaman, it rose to 995.

In North Bengal, active cases increased in both Malda (882) and Darjeeling (872).

Meanwhile, actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health has improved noticeably and he is speaking a little bit. “Mr Chatterjee is recovering and his consciousness has improved substantially. He is responding to commands and understanding a few words. He is speaking a little bit,” said a doctor at Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata.

According to the doctors, the 84-year-old’s oxygen saturation has improved, and his sodium and potassium levels have been corrected.

He does not have a fever at present, and is responding well to music therapy.

