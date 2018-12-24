Amit Shah’s Rath Yatra: BJP moves Supreme Court, seeks urgent hearing

West Bengal BJP on Monday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court and sought an urgent hearing against the Calcutta High Court division bench order refusing permission to the saffron party for holding its rath yatra programme which was scheduled to be flagged off by party chief Amit Shah.

Advertising

The division bench last week had stayed a single-judge bench order that had allowed the BJP to hold its rath yatra programme in the state. The division bench had also asked the single-judge bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty to hear the case afresh and consider intelligence inputs by state agencies before taking a decision.

After the BJP was permission to hold the rath yatra by the Mamata Banerjee government over apprehensions of communal unrest, the single-judge bench had said that courts can “interfere” if the administration exercises its discretionary power in a “whimsical and unreasonable manner”. Justice Chakraborty had also laid down a set of conditions for the BJP and the state administration.

A day later, the Calcutta High Court division bench of Chief Justice Debasish Kar Gupta and Justice Justice Shampa Sarkar set aside the order, which the state government had challenged.

Appearing for the state government, lawyer and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that all intelligence reports were not taken into consideration by the single bench before delivering its verdict on Thursday.