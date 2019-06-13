Protesting junior doctors defy Mamata, to continue stir till demands met

Protesting junior doctors in West Bengal on Thursday defied the deadline set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said their agitation will continue till their demands related to their security in the government hospitals are met. The chief minister had warned the agitating doctors to resume work by 2 pm today or face action.

The doctors have been protesting since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS medical college and hospital in Kolkata. Today, Banerjee visited the state-run SSKM hospital around noon in the wake of disruption of medical services in several parts of the state over the past three days. She warned the doctors of action if they do not resume work.

In protest against Mamata’s order, a team of doctors met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan over the issue and said that her reaction to their agitation was unexpected.

“We will continue with our agitation till our demands are fulfilled. We have spoken to the Governor. He listened to us and hopefully will speak to the chief minister,” one of the junior doctors told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan after meeting Tripathi.

Reiterating the demands of the striking doctors, the delegation said: “We will continue with our agitation till our demands are fulfilled. Our demands are simple… proper security with armed policemen at all hospitals, arrest of culprits involved in the NRS attack on Saturday under non-bailable sections.”

Another junior doctor said: “We did not expect the chief minister to say what she did. Listening to her, we felt like that we were the culprits.”

Resume work or face action: Mamata sets deadline for protesting doctors

The team approached the Governor today after Banerjee, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, came down heavily on the doctors for striking work.

“I condemn the agitation. The junior doctors’ strike is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP,” she said.