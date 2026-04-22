West Bengal polls: Campaign for first phase ends with taunts and name-calling

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and others at a public meeting in Chandipur. (PTI)

The final hours of campaigning for the first phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal on Tuesday heated up, with party leaders targeting rivals, even resorting to name-calling.

Campaigning in Chandipur, which will vote on April 23 along with 152 constituencies in the first phase, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over former party MLA’s plan to construct a Babri-like mosque in Murshidabad and said, “Mamata Didi ko dekho, apne chele Humayun Kabir se Bengal mein Babri Masjid banana chahti hai. Ei Didi, aankh khol, kaan khol kar sunlo. Ye Bengal Bharat mein hai. Koi Kabir Fabir yahan par Babri Masjid nahin banane denge hum (Look at Mamata Didi. She wants to get Babri Masjid constructed in Bengal by her disciple Humayun Kabir. Didi listen with your ears and eyes open. Bengal is in India, and we will not let any Kabir build a Babri mosque in Bengal).” He also accused CM Mamata Banerjee of shielding “infiltrators”.