West Bengal polls: Campaign for first phase ends with taunts and name-calling
The final hours of campaigning for the first phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal on Tuesday heated up, with party leaders targeting rivals, even resorting to name-calling. Campaigning in Chandipur, which will vote on April 23 along with 152 constituencies in the first phase, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah […]
The final hours of campaigning for the first phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal on Tuesday heated up, with party leaders targeting rivals, even resorting to name-calling.
Campaigning in Chandipur, which will vote on April 23 along with 152 constituencies in the first phase, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over former party MLA’s plan to construct a Babri-like mosque in Murshidabad and said, “Mamata Didi ko dekho, apne chele Humayun Kabir se Bengal mein Babri Masjid banana chahti hai. Ei Didi, aankh khol, kaan khol kar sunlo. Ye Bengal Bharat mein hai. Koi Kabir Fabir yahan par Babri Masjid nahin banane denge hum (Look at Mamata Didi. She wants to get Babri Masjid constructed in Bengal by her disciple Humayun Kabir. Didi listen with your ears and eyes open. Bengal is in India, and we will not let any Kabir build a Babri mosque in Bengal).” He also accused CM Mamata Banerjee of shielding “infiltrators”.
The TMC hit back with party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accusing the Union Home Minister of “reducing a respected leader to a taunt”.
Recalling PM Narendra Modi’s remark in 2021, Abhishek wrote on X, “The Prime Minister and the Home Minister speak endlessly about Nari Shakti… But their conduct tells a different story. The PM publicly mocks a three-time elected woman CM with ‘Didi O Didi,’ delivered with visible condescension. The Home Minister echoes it with ‘Ei Didi’…”
Earlier, Abhishek had called Shah a “gunda (goon)” and challenged him to stay in West Bengal after May 4, when the election results would be declared.
On Tuesday, Shah addressed four rallies – from Kurseong in Darjeeling Hills in the north to Kulti, Salboni, and Chandipur in the south. In Kurseong, he promised that the BJP government will resolve the “Gorkha issues”.
Meanwhile, campaigning for the TMC in Haldia, CM Mamata Banerjee accused probe agencies of working like puppets for the Central government.
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In Barjora, Abhishek Banerjee accusing the BJP of “humiliating” Bengalis.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More