West Bengal panchayat elections: After court order, poll panel fixes April 23 as last date for nominations

Acting on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the panchayat polls to April 23. According to the latest notification by the poll panel, the scrutiny of the nominations submitted will be held on April 25 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 28.

The fresh dates for the elections, however, were not announced by the election body. Filing of nominations will take place between 11 am and 3 pm on April 23, it said.

The latest notification for the polling process, which was issued on Saturday, came a day after the court directed the poll panel to issue fresh extension of filing of nomination. The court had quashed the state election commission’s April 10 notification which had rescinded its earlier order that extended the last date of filing of nomination for state panchayat polls.

The commission held elaborate meetings with all political parties before announcing the fresh dates, earlier in the day. The BJP, which initially boycotted the meeting, alleging that the police prevented the party delegation from entering the poll panel’s office, later joined the meeting. BJP leader Mukul Roy said his party was not in favour of one-day panchayat polls in the state. “We have said this to the SEC and demanded at least two-phase polls with the deployment of central paramilitary forces,” he told reporters.

Trinamool Congress general secretary Partha Chatterjee said the government is ready to hold the elections anytime. “Our main concern is that the people are not harassed during the summer and the panchayat elections are not held during the Ramzan month and monsoon. Our priority is to expedite the development process initiated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he said, adding that the polls could be held in one day if necessary.

Both the Congress and Left parties urged the election body to ensure polling is free, fair and peaceful. The commission has to also ensure that the candidates willing to contest are allowed to file their nominations, the parties said.

As of now, panchayat elections in the state are slated to be held in three phases on May 1, 3 and 5 while counting has been scheduled for May 8.

