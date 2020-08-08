West Bengal: Over 25,000 tests conducted in a Day: Covid load nears 90K, death toll close to 2K

Meanwhile, according to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, more than 25,000 samples were tested in 24 hours for the second straight day. (Representational) Meanwhile, according to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, more than 25,000 samples were tested in 24 hours for the second straight day. (Representational)

West Bengal on Friday recorded 52 deaths, pushing up the toll to 1,954, even as 2,912 new infections took the case count to 89,666 and the active caseload to 24,652.

The state has recorded over 50 fatalities each day this week, with the record 61 deaths occurring on August 5.

A bulk of the latest cases, 65 per cent, and 45 of the deaths were recorded in the pandemic epicentre in South Bengal comprising Kolkata, its adjoining districts North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah; and Hooghly. Apart from this infection hotspot, Purba Medinipur saw its caseload rise by 109 to 2,233. It now has the highest active caseload, 842, outside this region, overtaking Darjeeling.

In North Bengal, Darjeeling saw its active caseload decline by 35 to 763 despite the addition of 83 cases.

The coronavirus infection surge continued in Coochbehar, with its active cases rising to 487. The number of active cases also increased in other districts of concern such as Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda, while in Jalpaiguri it fell below 400 a day after surging past the threshold.

Over the past two weeks, over 2,000 patients have been discharged every day.

Though this increased the recovery rate despite the high numbers of cases, and took it past 70 per cent at the start of the week, the discharge rate has stalled since then. On Friday, it registered a marginal decline for the second straight day to settle at 70.33 per cent. It is still above the national recovery rate, which is approximately 68 per cent.

Meanwhile, according to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, more than 25,000 samples were tested in 24 hours for the second straight day.

The health authorities said 25,258 tests were conducted, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 10,54,509. Due to the increased testing, the test positivity rate has climbed over the past few weeks, and was 8.5 per cent on Friday.

The health bulletin said 2,829 people were in government quarantine while 28,131 people remain isolated at home.

There are 1,716 people in safe homes, which have been built for patients who are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

