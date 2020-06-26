West Bengal: One more arrested in Howrah murder case

Both the arrested men — TMC leader Kush Bera and Suman Mondal — were produced in court, which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days. (Representational) Both the arrested men — TMC leader Kush Bera and Suman Mondal — were produced in court, which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days. (Representational)

A day after a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was arrested in Howrah district’s Bagnan area in connection with the murder of a woman who allegedly tried to stop him from molesting her daughter, the police on Thursday arrested one more person.

Both the arrested men — TMC leader Kush Bera and Suman Mondal — were produced in court, which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days. Bera’s arrest on Wednesday had come hours after BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee and Soumitra Khan had protested outside Bagnan police station, and blocked NH-6, demanding immediate action against the accused. Bera is the husband of a local panchayat samiti member.

“Today both the arrested persons, Kush Bera and Suman Mondal alias Bacchu, were produced in the court. They were sent to jail for 14 days,” said the lawyer representing the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha organised a procession with the woman’s body, and protested outside Bera’s home. Angry local people went on a rampage, and ransacked the homes of the TMC leader and one of his relatives.

Some BJP protesters alleged that a person in Bera’s home had come out and attacked one BJP youth worker. Mahila Morcha state president Agnimitra Paul visited the victim’s home, and consoled her daughter.

“I will urge all women to take whatever they find at home, be it sticks or any sharp instrument, and resist such attacks in the future. I also ask the administration not to force us to take law into our own hands. It must take action against all who are carrying out such attacks on women,” said Paul.

