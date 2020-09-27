scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 26, 2020
West Bengal: One detained in NIA raid, suspected of links to busted al-Qaeda module

According to sources at the Central agency, the detainee used to work as a migrant labourer in Kerala, but had returned home during Covid-triggered lockdown.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | September 27, 2020 4:40:47 am
According to NIA, the accused were planning attacks on several vital installations in the Delhi-NCR area and other parts of India. (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained one person suspected to have links with an al-Qaeda module busted in Murshidabad district on September 19.

The suspect was detained during fresh raids in Noudapara village in the district’s Jalangi area late on Friday, and is being questioned at present.

According to sources at the Central agency, the detainee used to work as a migrant labourer in Kerala, but had returned home during Covid-triggered lockdown.

Apart from the six arrests in Murshidabad last week, three Bengali-speaking labourers were arrested in Ernakulam in Kerala.

The NIA suspects that the terrorist organisation was trying to gain a toehold among Bengali-speaking labourers in the southern state.

According to investigators, the suspect was in touch with Al Mamun Kamal, who was among the six arrested. Kamal is from the same village.

The group is believed to have been radicalised and sponsored by a Pakistan-based al-Qaeda module.

According to NIA, the accused were planning attacks on several vital installations in the Delhi-NCR area and other parts of India.

