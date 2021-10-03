Bengal bypoll results Live Updates: Counting begins, all eyes on Bhabanipur as Mamata looks to retain CM’s post

It's a must-win situation for TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who is looking to retain her chief minister's seat. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Bypolls result Live News and Updates: The counting of votes to the crucial bypoll to the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is contesting to retain her chief minister’s seat, has kicked off amid heavy security deployment. Votes will also be counted for the bye-elections held in Jangipur and Samserganj assembly constituencies in the Murshidabad district of the state and the Pipili constituency in Odisha.

24 companies of central forces have been deployed at the counting centres and the entire area will be put under CCTV surveillance.

Babanipur, which went to the polls on September 30, saw a modest turnout of 53.32 per cent. The two other Assembly seats in the state, however, reported a higher turnout. Samserganj recorded 78.60 per cent voter turnout, while Jangipur 76.12 per cent till 5 pm, as per Election Commission data.

Voting was largely peaceful, and no major incident of violence or electoral malpractice was reported, EC officials said. The poll body said it received 97 complaints, of which 91 were quashed. Of these 97 complaints, 85 were related to the Bhabanipur bypoll.