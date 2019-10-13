West Bengal: No breakthrough in triple murder, CID steps in

Five days after the murder of Bandhu Prakash Pal, his pregnant wife Beauty and the couple’s five-year-old son Angan at their home in West Bengal’s Mushidabad district, the investigation that hinged on probable motives of property dispute and the victim’s financial distress are yet to be substantiated.

Advertising

The investigators are also probing the angle of hired professional killer, although they are yet to pinpoint the assailant.

On Saturday, four teams of CID, including a forensic team, arrived at the house and worked for over five hours to lift fingerprints and other clues, besides reconstructing the crime scene. They went around the neighbourhood and took statements from local residents.

The police, meanwhile, called victim Bandhu Prakash Pal’s cousin, Bandhu Krishna Ghosh, for questioning on Saturday evening.

He was made to confront Souvik Banik, who has been detained in the case. Relatives of the victims maintained that the case can be cracked if Banik divulges details to the police.