West Bengal: Newborn dies as eunuchs snatch him from mother and dance, demanding cash

Twins were born to Chandan Khiladi, a resident of Uttar Shilda in Binpur police station area, on December 4. One of them had heart problems and was admitted to the Jhargram Superspeciality Hospital, local residents said. (Representational Image) Twins were born to Chandan Khiladi, a resident of Uttar Shilda in Binpur police station area, on December 4. One of them had heart problems and was admitted to the Jhargram Superspeciality Hospital, local residents said. (Representational Image)

A newborn boy died in West Bengal’s Jhargram district on Friday after a group of eunuchs snatched him from his mother’s lap and started dancing, demanding money from the family, police said. Three persons were arrested in this connection.

Twins were born to Chandan Khiladi, a resident of Uttar Shilda in Binpur police station area, on December 4. One of them had heart problems and was admitted to the Jhargram Superspeciality Hospital, local residents said. The boy was released on Wednesday after 20 days in the hospital and learning about it, three eunuchs came to their home, police said. They demanded Rs 11,000 from the family and after being refused, the trio started hurling abuses, police said.

They then snatched the boy from his mother’s lap and started dancing with the newborn. The family then agreed to pay them Rs 2,000, police said.

The baby, who was unwell, fell unconscious and when rushed to Shilda healthcare centre, he was declared dead on arrival, they said.

Meanwhile, local residents gathered near Khiladi’s house and stopped the three eunuchs from fleeing. Police arrived at the spot and rescued the three, officials said.

Jhargram SP Amit Kumar Bharat Rathod said, “We have arrested three persons and lodged a case of unintentional murder ( under section 304). They will be produced in court tomorrow.”

According to police, the three accused have been identified as Suhana Mondol, Rani Mondol and Rumana Mondol, all residents of Jhargram. They used to stay in Silda in a rented accommodation, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App