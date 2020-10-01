scorecardresearch
West Bengal: New app feature to send real-time Metro info alerts

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | October 1, 2020 5:18:02 am
west bengal metro, Metro Railway, west bengal metro app, west bengal metro alerts on new metro railway app, indian express newsCommuters faced a lot of problems due to change in train timings. The new feature will help commuters during such crisis, said an official. (Representational)

Metro Railway has introduced another feature in its app that will send train-related alerts on a real-time basis to commuters, said an official on Wednesday. The app was developed after Metro services were resumed on September 14 to tackle the issue of crowding following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have started the facility of sending updates on Metro services through ‘Metro Railway official’ app,” said CPRO Metro Indrani Banerjee. The app also facilitates online recharge and generates e-passes. Passengers can download the app from Google Play store. The app also provides other information, including fares, expected travel time between stations and Metro route map.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Kolkata Metro services got partially affected after a rake got stalled at Netaji Station owing to a technical snag. The air-conditioned “Medha” rake, the latest ones to be in service, got stuck at the platform for hours. Truncated services were run on both directions between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Noapara stations, an official said.

Commuters faced a lot of problems due to change in train timings. The new feature will help commuters during such crisis, said an official.

