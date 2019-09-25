NRC will be implemented in Bengal, no Hindu will have to leave the country: Vijayvargiya

Amid repeated assurances by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that NRC would not be implemented in the state, BJP state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said the exercise would be carried out in Bengal and no Hindu would have to leave the country.

Vijayvargiya’s comments come two days after Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of spreading fear in the state by campaigning on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) due to which six people had died.

On Tuesday, two more persons allegedly committed suicide for failing to procure the requisite certificates to prove their citizenship, taking the death toll to eight, PTI reported.

Vijayvargiya, without naming the West Bengal CM, said certain political parties and politicians were trying to instil fear among the people over NRC by spreading canards.

“As the national general secretary of BJP, I want to assure all of you that NRC will be implemented but not a single Hindu will have to leave the country. Each and every Hindu will be given citizenship,” Vijayvargiya said at a programme in Kolkata.

“There are certain people who are trying to spread canards and misguide the masses,” PTI quoted Vijayvargiya as saying.

On Monday, during a meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Mamata had underscored that she would not allow the implementation of NRC in her state.

“So many people have died because of NRC in Assam. I am sad to see that six people have died of panic in Bengal. NRC will not be implemented in Bengal and anywhere else in the country. It was conducted in Assam due to Assam Accord,” Mamata said while addressing a TMC workers’ convention.

Amidst fears that NRC could be implemented in Bengal, hundreds of people on Tuesday queued up at government and municipal offices in Kolkata and across the state for necessary documents, reported PTI.

The omission of a large number of Hindu Bengalis from the final NRC list in BJP-ruled Assam has evidently created

fear among the people in West Bengal, which has seen an influx of millions of people from Bangladesh.