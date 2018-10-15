Follow Us:
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
West Bengal: Nagerbazar blast toll rises to three

West Bengal CID said that the death of a fruit seller, who was giving them important information about the course of events on the day of the blast, would slow down their probe.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: October 15, 2018 2:04:39 pm
Kolkata blast, explosion, Indian Express The low-intensity blast took place on October 2 morning.

A 36-year-old man who was injured in an explosion at Nagerbazar area succumbed to his wounds at a state-run hospital in Kolkata, an official of the medical establishment said Monday. With this, the death toll in the explosion has risen to three.

The man identified as Sharat Sethi, a washerman, was sitting at a nearby tea stall when the low-intensity blast took place on October 2 morning. Sethi died at the RG Kar Hospital here Sunday night, the official said.

Another victim of the blast, Ajit Halder, had passed away at the hospital on Saturday night.

West Bengal CID, which is investigating the blast, said the death of fruitseller Ajit Halder on Saturday night would slow up their probe.

“He (Halder) was giving us important information on what had happened on that day,” a senior officer of the CID said.

A seven-year-old boy was killed and nine people, including his mother, were injured in the low-intensity explosion in front of a fruit stall in the northern suburb of the metropolis.

The boy’s mother is undergoing treatment at the SSKM hospital, an official of the state-run facility said.

