West Bengal: Muslims body demands Rs two lakh aid each to all madrasas

The Muslim body has also sought a hike in the stipend of Imams from Rs 2,500 they are getting at present. (Representational Image) The Muslim body has also sought a hike in the stipend of Imams from Rs 2,500 they are getting at present. (Representational Image)

The All Bengal Minority Youth Federation, a body comprising Muslim clerics and scholars from across the state, on Wednesday demanded an aid of Rs two lakh each to all the madrasas on the line of fund provided by the state government to the local clubs. They also sought a hike in the stipend of Imams from Rs 2,500 they are getting at present.

The gathering referred to the Mamata Banerjee government’s decision to pay Rs 10,000 each to 28,000 Durga puja committees throughout the state and sought enhancement in stipend of Imams similarly.

“We do not have any problem if money is given to the Durga Puja committees but imam’s’ stipend should be increased,” Furfura Sharif’s leader Toha Siddiqui said addressing the gathering. “All the Madrasas should be given financial aid of Rs two lakhs like that is provided to the local clubs,” he added.

The state government provides Rs 2 lakh each annually to clubs for infrastructure development.

Siddiqui also sought at least 16 seats from the ruling TMC for minorities in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year. “We demand tickets for at least 16 seats from the ruling TMC for the next Lok Sabha elections,” Siddiqui said.

The federation had decided to submit a memorandum to the chief minister in support of their demands but when they were stopped by the police from proceeding to the state secretariate they organised a sit-in demonstration which was addressed by the leaders.

He also alleged that most of the TMC leaders, who were carrying party flags during the daytime, were BJP after sunset.

The clerics Federation secretary Mohammed Quamruzzaman demanded that a Muslim be made police commissioner in the city and more minority representatives in the forces.

“We want recruitments of more teachers in the 614 Madrasas in the state and immediately initiating a Madrasa Service Commission for recruitment of teachers,” Quamruzzaman said.

“We have given one week’s time to the Chief Minister to come out with her decision regarding our demands. After that we will take a decision on our next course of action,” Quamruzzaman added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App