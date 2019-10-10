Murshidabad murders take political turn as BJP targets TMC over law and order situation

The murder of a primary school teacher, his pregnant wife, and their five-year-boy at their homes in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district has snowballed into a major political row, with the BJP targetting ruling Trinamool Congress over the incident.

Advertising

The incident took place at Lebu Bagan area in Jiaganj on Tuesday afternoon. Bandhuprakash Pal (40), who was associated with RSS, his wife Beauty Pal (30), and their son Angan were found murdered in their home. While the body of the primary teacher and his son were found in one room, the body of the wife was found in another.

However, police sources stated that preliminary investigation has ruled out the political angle behind the murder, adding that they are looking at various angles including a property dispute. Two persons have been detained in connection with the case.

Targetting the ruling TMC, the BJP leadership highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and flooded social media with pictures and videos of the family. Chairperson of National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma has sought a report from the DGP.

Advertising

As per the police sources, both Bandhuprakash and his wife were hacked to death by a sharp weapon while their son was strangulated. The culprits had hit the son on his head with a heavy object to ensure his death.

“This man was a teacher. We haven’t found any political link to this murder. Following the initial investigation, it seems a personal enmity but it is too early to say anything as the investigation is on. His family members are also being interrogated and he was also into a networking based business and had taken money from people,” Superintendent of Police of Murshidabad, Mukesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the NCW chairperson tweeted that she would write to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DGP Virendra regarding the case. “Horrible horrible crime and worst is nothing is been done by authorities to stop such incidents. I am writing to CM and DGP though it’s like water on duck’s back where as west Bengal is concerned. @AmitShah @HMOIndia @MinistryWCD @WBPolice,” she wrote.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya questioned the law and order situation in West Bengal. “A RSS worker, his wife and son were brutally killed in Bengal’s Murshidabad. How can we believe in the law and order situation of a state where lives of common man are not secured? I want to ask Mamata didi what is happening in your state,” said Vijayvargiya.

“He used to participate in our programmes,” Biplab Roy, senior RSS leader, added.

Reacting to the incident, TMC’s Murshidabad Chairman said it was not a political murder. “The police are investigating the case. BJP is unnecessarily trying to add political colour.”

Family members have demanded a CID probe into the incident. “We want justice to prevail. We want the guilty to be punished,” said Bandhukrishna Pal, the maternal cousin of the victim.