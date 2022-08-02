West Bengal ministers do not pick calls even if we ring 10 times: Union minister Pratima Bhoumik

August 2, 2022 2:32:02 pm
“Even if we call 10 times, ministers in West Bengal do not pick the calls…That is the situation,” Union minister Pratima Bhoumik said in Lok Sabha while replying to queries on the implementation of a central government scheme in the state.
While raising a supplementary query during Question Hour on Tuesday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it has become a habit in West Bengal of not taking calls and not listening to us, as he took a swipe at the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.
There were loud protests in the House by Trinamool Congress members against the remarks by the minister and Chowdhury.
BJP member from West Bengal S S Ahluwalia raised supplementary questions related to the implementation of PM-DAKSH scheme in the state and asked whether the minister would talk to the officials concerned to sort out the issues.
Subscriber Only Stories
Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) aims at skilling the youth of various backward classes, including Scheduled Castes.
Bhoumik, who is a Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said, “Even if we call ministers in West Bengal 10 times, the ministers do not pick the calls.” And those who are with the ministers also are scared to share the ministers’ mobile numbers. This is the situation, she said as members in the Treasury benches shouted at the TMC counterparts.
Chowdhury urged the minister to help develop Murshidabad and said that it has become a habit for people in West Bengal to not attend to calls and “not listen to us”.
The leader of Congress in the House represents Berhampore constituency in West Bengal.
In response, Bhoumik said that for the past one year since she became a minister, she has been trying to distribute appliances worth Rs 12 crore to differentially-abled and senior citizens in the district but has not been successful.
An assessment has been done for 16,000 people and “we are ready to give the appliances but we are not getting help”.
The BJP is locked in a bitter political battle with the Trinamool Congress. The Congress is also at loggerheads with the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Latest News
BTS’ J-Hope shares emotional post after Lollapalooza, recalls how Jimin was his ‘light in the dark’: ‘I whipped myself forward…’
West Bengal ministers do not pick calls even if we ring 10 times: Union minister Pratima Bhoumik
6 Army jawans booked in Rajasthan after man admitted by them in hospital dies
Producer Neelima Guna on production status of Samantha’s Shaakuntalam: ‘The challenging CG complexities are…’
Twenty sites identified for ‘national importance’ tag: Govt
Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over
Indian mixed 4x400m relay team sets Asian junior record in World U20 Athletics meet
Indian adaptation of Israeli show The Hood in the works
Janhvi Kapoor on whether she wants to be cast opposite Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan: ‘Thoda odd hoga…’
‘Split under the tank was one of my favourite shots’: Tiger Shroff impresses with his stunt move
2 years later, hope for justice in Beirut explosion fades
iQOO 9T launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: Check details