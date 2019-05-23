WATCH: On Piano, Mamata Banerjee strikes musical chord ahead of elections result

Toggle Menu
Written by Noble laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore, the song is about calling to the god to a higher authority to bring peace and love. 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee playing the piano. (Facebook)

Hours before the results start pouring in, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Rabindra Sangeet to cool off some steam. Banerjee who is known to be an avid instrument player released a video of her playing the piano to the tunes of Aaro aro dao praan.

Mamata releasing the video said, “As counting day approaches, I pray for my motherland. This song is dedicated to Maa Mati Manush.” She has been widely popular for her artistic skills, where she can paint, write and play.

