West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee’s govt drops three ministers

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday dropped three ministers from her Cabinet, asking them to concentrate on Trinamool Congress’ organisational work ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections. Those removed from the Cabinet are Backward Class Welfare Minister Churamani Mahato, Tribal Development Minister James Kujur and Abani Joardar, who did not hold a portfolio. Joardar earlier held the portfolio of correctional (jail) administration, refugee and rehabilitation until he faced some health issues.

Party sources said Mahato and Kujur were dropped following the ruling Trinamool Congress’s poor performance in their respective districts during the panchayat elections. Mahato is an MLA from Gopiballavpur constituency in Jhargram, where BJP performed well in the rural polls. Similarly, the BJP performed strongly in James Kujur’s Kumargram constituency in Alipurduar.

Sources further said Mamata may announce new names for the vacant ministerial posts during a core committee meeting of the party at Netaji Indoor Stadium on June 21.

