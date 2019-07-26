West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee calls up ‘assaulted’ professor, assures him support

Toggle Menu
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called him up on Thursday and assured him of action against the guilty. Based on video footage, two people have been arrested in this connection, said police.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

A day after a professor was allegedly assaulted by members of TMC’s student wing Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad at Hira Lal Paul College in Konnagar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called him up on Thursday and assured him of action against the guilty. Based on video footage, two people have been arrested in this connection, said police.

Subrata Chattopadhyay, who teaches Bengali at the college, said, “The CM spoke to me over the phone. She informed me that two people have already been arrested and assured me of support. Those arrested should not get bail. Only then I will believe that she has kept her word.”

According to Chattopadhyay, TMCP members had confined a few students to the college campus on Wednesday after they refused to raise “Mamata Banerjee zindabad”, “Jai Mamata” and “Trinamool zindabad” slogans. When he tried to help the students leave the campus, he was beaten up by the TMCP members, he alleged.

Chattopadhyay registered a police complaint against the TMCP members on Wednesday night.

