Will send ‘rattled’ Mamata ‘get well soon’ cards from Asansol, says MP Babul Supriyo

BJP MP from Asansol, Babul Supriyo, on Monday said he will send “get well soon” card to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is “rattled” by the saffron party’s presence in the state after the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha seats, ANI reported.

Supriyo, who was elected for a second term from the constituency, told the news agency, “She is an experienced politician and her behaviour is abnormal and bizarre. She should keep in mind the dignity of the post she holds. She should take a break for a few days. She is rattled by BJP’s presence in Bengal.”

Supriyo’s remarks came after Banerjee confronted a group of people for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans as her convoy was passing by in Bhatpara. Banerjee had then asked the police to take action against them.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo: She is the cause for so many memes on social media, it is not good for anyone. From my constituency Asansol, we will send ‘Get Well Soon’ cards to Mamata Banerjee. Something is definitely not well with Didi, and she needs to answer that. https://t.co/2TTb31tzyv — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

“She is the cause for so many memes on social media, it is not good for anyone. From my constituency Asansol, we will send ‘Get Well Soon’ cards to Mamata Banerjee. Something is definitely not well with Didi and she needs to answer that,” the MP said.

Besides Supriyo, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh also slammed the Chief Minister, saying “she had lost her mind”.

On Sunday, Banerjee took to Facebook to accuse the BJP of using ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans to “mix religion with politics”. A Delhi BJP leader, meanwhile, has written to Banerjee, urging her to chant Lord Ram’s name as it “removes the effects of bad spirits”.

“Jai Sia Ram, Jai Ramji ki, Ram Naam Satya Hai, etc., have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments. But the BJP is using religious slogan ‘Jai Sri Ram’ as its party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics. We do not respect this forcible enforcement of political slogans on others in the name of so called RSS which Bengal has never accepted,” she wrote.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 18 seats in the state while the TMC was reduced to 22 from its tally of 34 in 2014. Both the parties were involved in a bitter election campaign, leading to clashes as well.