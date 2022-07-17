scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Two dead in explosion in West Bengal’s Malda

Police said they are investigating from where such a huge quantity of explosives were brought in. The motive for making the bombs is also being ascertained, they said.

By: PTI | Malda |
July 17, 2022 10:59:46 am
malda explosionLocals said that the area has been tense for the last few weeks due to factional fights within the ruling TMC over land.

Two persons died and one other was injured in a crude bomb blast in West Bengal’s Malda district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Farjan SK (45) and Safikul Islam (30), were making bombs at a field in Jesarathtala Balutola in Manikchak police station area when the accidental blast happened, they said.

“The locals heard a massive blast around 2.30 am. By the time our personnel reached the area, it was found that three injured people were taken to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared two of them, while the other person is undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital,” a police officer said.

Some raw materials that were being used for making the crude bombs were found at the spot, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynastiesPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynasties
Stories in the story of presidential poll losersPremium
Stories in the story of presidential poll losers
The Sunday Profile | Droupadi Murmu: Raisina CallingPremium
The Sunday Profile | Droupadi Murmu: Raisina Calling

Police said they are investigating from where such a huge quantity of explosives were brought in. The motive for making the bombs is also being ascertained, they said.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav said a bomb disposal squad is in the area, and the situation is under control. A search is on for others involved in it, he said, adding that four arms were recovered from the area on Friday.

Locals said that the area has been tense for the last few weeks due to factional fights within the ruling TMC over land.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement