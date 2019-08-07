West Bengal Lottery Sambad Results Today: First prize is worth Rs 29 lakh!

West Bengal Sambad Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Results Today: The West Bengal government today will announce the results of West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak. The first prize is worth Rs 29 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 respectively. The fourth prize is Rs 250.

Lottery Sambad is one of the hundreds of lotteries which offers more than one draw to its players. Specifically, there are three draws in a single day and a single lucky winner takes the grand jackpot winning. A number has to be selected to enter the draw, then pick a time and check the results. The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.

Here’s a list of the results you can find on the website and proceed to check your number. The timings are:

Lottery Sambad Morning Results – 11:55 AM

Lottery Sambad Evening Results – 4 PM

Lottery Sambad Night Results – 8 PM