West Bengal announces lockdown till May 30 amid Covid-19 surge

Sanitation is carried out by a mist cannon machine in Kolkata (Express Photo)

The West Bengal government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown across the state for a fortnight from 6 am on Sunday, May 16 to 6 pm on May 30. It also imposed a night curfew, which will observed every night from 9 pm to 5 am, beginning Sunday night.

“To ensure health of the people and control the Covid-19 situation, we are forced to impose this. There is now an unprecedent situation in the state where the scarcity of oxygen and other medicines is increasing. To control this situation, we are imposing strict conditions on the movement of transport and other sectors for two weeks,” Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

The state government did not officially call the restrictions a lockdown, but, nearly all services, including the education sector, and private and public offices, will be closed.

“All transport, including taxis and autorickshaws, will not be allowed to ply for two weeks. However, vehicles can be used for essential services like health, food, milk, media and other emergency services,” Bandyopadhyay said. “All types of groupings — religious, political and cultural — will be strictly prohibited. We have seen that these groupings increase the spread of Covid. So, we are stopping all meetings completely.”

Bandyopadhyay said market places can remain open from 7 am to 10 am. Sweetmeat shops will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm. All other shops, establishments, shopping complexes and malls will remain closed for the next two weeks.

West Bengal lockdown guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

All government and private offices will remain closed, except emergency services and essential services.

All shops will be closed, except food related and essential services. Shops selling vegetables, groceries, milk and meat can be open from 7 am to 10 am.

All public transport will be suspended during the lockdown, except emergency service.

The tea industry can function with 50 per cent staff.

All congregations — education, administrative, religious etc — will be halted.

E-commerce and home delivery will be allowed.

Automobile repair shops can be open.

Parks, gardens closed down.

Marriage can take place with 50 persons.

Banks will remain open from 10 am to 2 pm.