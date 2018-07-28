West Bengal: Local BJP leader murdered in South 24 Parganas, party blames TMC

A local BJP leader was killed in West Bengal. (Representational Image) A local BJP leader was killed in West Bengal. (Representational Image)

A local West Bengal BJP leader was killed by unidentified persons in South 24 Paraganas district’s Mandirbazar area, police said on Saturday.

The victim, who was later identified as Shaktipada Sardar (45), was the secretary of BJP Mandal committee of Mandira Bazar-Dhanurhat area.

According to the police, Sardar was returning home when he was allegedly attacked by the goons with sharp weapons. Locals spotted the bleeding leader on the road and rushed him to Diamond Harbour hospital.

After his condition deteriorated, Sardar was shifted to a Kolkata hospital, however, he died on the way, police said.

Following the incident, the party lodged a complaint against local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who denied the allegations. “We have nothing to do with such attacks on BJP leaders,” a statement released by the TMC leaders said.

A police probe into the case is underway.

