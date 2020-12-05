West Bengal: Jobless since lockdown, accountant ‘ends life’

The police said Sen is survived by his wife and daughter. He used to work for a small firm. (Representational)

A 63-year-old accountant here allegedly died by suicide early on Friday morning. The police said Soumitra Sen was suffering from depression as he was jobless for the past seven months because of the Covid-triggered lockdown.

Sources in the police said Sen jumped off the roof of his apartment building on Golf Club Road around 3 am. Some local people rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. His neighbours took him to Baghajatin State General hospital and then to AMRI Hospital in Dhakuria. The medical officer on duty declared him dead on arrival at about 3.50 am.

The police said Sen is survived by his wife and daughter. He used to work for a small firm.

“He was jobless for six or seven months due to the lockdown and was suffering from depression for the past few months,” said a police official.

The police ruled out foul play and said no complaint had been received. Arrangements have been made for an autopsy.

The police have filed a case of unnatural death at Jadavpur police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd