West Bengal, Jharkhand CMs resolve to end Massanjore Dam impasse

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Jharkhand counterpart Raghubar Das on Monday met in Kolkata and agreed that talks should be initiated to find a solution to the Massanjore Dam dispute.

Das raised the issue at the Eastern Zonal Council meeting, an official statement read. The meeting, which was chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, was also attended by representatives from Bihar and Odisha.

“Both the CMs agreed that talks should be initiated to solve the issue. The two neighbouring states should work together and assist each other,” said an official communication.

In August, a war of words had broken out between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress after there were attempts by the West Bengal government to colour the 1950s structure in blue and white — apparently the favourite shades of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In fact, the BJP MLA from Dumka and Jharkhand minister Louis Marandi had allegedly threatened to “gouge out the eyes” of anyone who dared to look at the barrage.

