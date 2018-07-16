West Bengal: At least 20 injured as tent collapses at PM Modi’s Midnapore rally

PM Modi rushed to visit the injured in the Midnapore medical college. (Express photo by Partha Paul) PM Modi rushed to visit the injured in the Midnapore medical college. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

At least 20 people were injured as a makeshift tent collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Midnapore rally on Monday. The injured were taken to the Midnapore medical college and hospital where PM Modi visited them soon after he finished his speech.

One of the tents collapsed while PM Modi was speaking. Several enthusiastic BJP supporters were seen crowding inside the tent during the rally. The Prime Minister was heard asking them to be careful, officials said. “The prime minister saw the tent collapsing while he was in the middle of his speech. He immediately instructed SPG personnel standing next to him to look after the people and attend to the injured,” PTI quoted official sources as saying.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government is doing everything possible to give assistance to the injured. “We pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured at the Midnapore rally today. The government is giving all help for medical treatment,” she said.

In his speech, the Prime Minister talked about how the Union government’s decision to ensure 150 per cent Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers for their Kharif crops benefited them. “Previous governments have discussed the issue of MSP for a long time. But nothing was done. BJP government listened to the farmers and decided to increase MSP,” he said.

“BJP government is working to make lives easy for all of you. Will ensure all farmers get benefits. India is going through a major development change. Everyone in the country is trying to give their 100% efforts towards a bringing development. Our government worked for farmers, from quality seeds to market, important to have a warehouse to save the produce,” he said.

