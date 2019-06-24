West Bengal: In wake of violence, Bhatpara still tense

In a bid to instill peace and a sense of confidence among the residents of Bhatpara and Kankinara in the wake of Thursday’s violence, Barrackpore Police officers met local businessmen and BJP leaders at Bhatpara municipal area on Sunday.

Advertising

“Police officers gave us some suggestions and urged us to open shops. We want to resume our services but we fear there could be fresh violence in the area. Still, we will try and open our establishments,” said Anil Shaw, a local businessman, who attended the meeting.

Kankinara bazar, where Thursday’s violence took place, remained deserted with very few people stepping out of homes.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the two areas since Thursday.

Advertising

“Policemen are patrolling Bhatpara and Kankinara and interacting with the residents. The people are also communicating with the police. There has been no incident since Saturday night. One complaint has been filed regarding violence. We are verifying it,” said Manoj Verma, Barrackpore Police Commissioner.

“Police are trying to restore peace in the area. It might take some time. We feel that once Section 144 of CrPC is relaxed, people will start reopening shops and business establishments,” Verma added.

Police have also set up several pickets in Bhatpara and Kankinara.