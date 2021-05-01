Not more than 50 people at marriages, shops to open for five hours: Bengal imposes new curbs to tackle Covid surge

Health workers prepare to carry out rapid antigen tests of counting agents and EC officials at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

A day after announcing a partial lockdown in the state, the West Bengal government on Saturday issued more restrictions to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

In a new order, the state government said on Saturday that not more than 50 people will be allowed to be present at marriage ceremonies and other congregations.

“Marriage gatherings and other familial gatherings will also be seriously restricted and subjected to strict observance of Covid appropriate norms (e.g. strict use of masks, sanitizers, physical distancing, etc). Generally speaking, the number of invitees to marriages and other familial gatherings should be restricted to the minimum possible number, and at no point of time should there be congregations of more than 50 persons in any ceremony,” the order stated.

The government further stated that just like markets, all retail shops and standalone outlets can stay open only from 7 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 5 pm. The order, however, added that these restrictions will not apply to retail outlets providing services related to healthcare, electricity, telecom, transport, grocery, sweets, meat shop, milk supply, etc. “Use of masks, sanitizers, and physical distancing would be compulsory in all these public places,” it stated.

Also Read | Explained: Everything you need to know before buying an oxygen concentrator for home

The restrictions were imposed with immediate effect and will remain in place until further orders.

On Friday, the West Bengal government has ordered all shopping malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools to close until further notice. It had also prohibited all kinds of social, cultural, academic and entertainment gatherings.