West Bengal: Highest 1-day jump with 130; 9 more die

The West Bengal government on Friday said 130 more people tested positive for coronavirus – the highest spike in the last 24 hours. While on Thursday, the total number of cases was 1,548, the figures on Friday stood at 1,678.

Also, nine more deaths were recorded due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. According to the state government, the toll stood at 160, with 88 deaths due to coronavirus and the rest due to co-morbidity.

Among the nine people who succumbed was a 59-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), posted in Kolkata, officials said. He was posted in Indian Museum, Kolkata, and was the second CISF official to die of the virus.

He was admitted to Calcutta Medical College on May 2, after he had complained of breathing trouble. After he died on Thursday night, the museum authorities decided to close their office and sent 22 CISF personnel into quarantine. The Geological Survey of India, which shares office space on the same premises, also decided to shut down from Friday.

The number of patients discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours was 27, while the total number of patients recovered was 323. However, the number of active cases increased from 1,101 to 1,195.

In the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested was 3,015. Now, the cumulative number of samples tested in more than one month was 35,767. As many as 4,964 people are still in government quarantine, while 9,576 in home quarantine.

According to the Health Department, the maximum cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas. As many as 846 out of 1678 people who tested positive in the state were from Kolkata. On the other hand, in North 24 Parganas and Howrah, the number of infected patients was 232 and 362 respectively.

