West Bengal: Healthy trend of more recoveries continues, 2,976 cases reported

The state tested 44,120 sample in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 19,75,493. (Representational)

The total number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday rose to 1,68,697 with an addition of 2,976 while the recovery rate further improved by half a percentage point to 83.53 per cent.

The Covid-19 death toll reached 3,339 after 56 more patients died of the virus in the last 24 hours.

Keeping with the trend of recoveries in excess of 3,000 for the past few days, as many as 3,297 patients were discharged from hospitals after their recovery, taking the cumulative figure to 1,40,913. This means that the state has only 24,445 active cases.

Kolkata and its neighbouring four districts continue to share the heaviest caseload burden. Of the 2,976 fresh cases, North 24 Parganas recorded the highest at 728 followed by Kolkata’s 393, Hooghly’s 247, Howrah’s 150 and South 24 Parganas’s 137. In other districts of south Bengal, 144 patients tested positive in Purba Midnapore, 129 in Paschim Midnapore, 103 in Bankura and 100 in Paschim Burdwan. In north Bengal, Coochbehar recorded 126 new cases, Jalpaiguri 124 and Alipurduar 103.

A total of 2,454 people are in government quarantine, 56,307 in home quarantine and 1,747 in safe homes.

