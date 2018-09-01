Follow Us:
Saturday, September 01, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • West Bengal govt to reduce under-nutrition in women and children by 2020: Mamata

West Bengal govt to reduce under-nutrition in women and children by 2020: Mamata

On a day of the commencement of the National Nutrition Week, Banerjee said that her government had taken up the 'State Nutrition Mission' from July 2017.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: September 1, 2018 11:53:37 am
West Bengal govt to reduce under-nutrition in women and children by 2020: Mamata In a Cabinet meeting at the state secretariat on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked state ministers to monitor the panchayat board formation procedure in their respective districts. (File)

The West Bengal government has taken up a multi-sectoral strategy to reduce under-nutrition and anaemia among women and children in the state by 2020, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Saturday.

On a day of the commencement of the National Nutrition Week, Banerjee said that her government had taken up the ‘State Nutrition Mission’ from July 2017.

“#NationalNutritionWeek begins today. In Bangla, State Nutrition Mission as a multi-sectoral strategy to reduce under-nutrition and anaemia amongst women and children in a targeted manner by 2020, has started functioning from July 2017,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

The National Nutrition Week is observed every year from September 01 to 07 with an objective to intensify awareness on the importance of nutrition on health which has an impact on the development, productivity, economic growth and national development.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Jassa Patti: Wrestler Who Has Won Rs 1 Crore, 70 Bikes, 4 Cars
Watch Now
Jassa Patti: Wrestler Who Has Won Rs 1 Crore, 70 Bikes, 4 Cars
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement