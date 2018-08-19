West Bengal govt to give Rs 10 crore for Kerala flood relief: Mamata Banerjee

Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
"My heart goes out to the people of Kerala battling #KeralaFloods In this hour of crisis, to stand beside the flood-affected people of Kerala, we have decided to make a contribution of Rs Ten Crore to the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund," Banerjee wrote in her Twitter handle.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: August 19, 2018 2:04:13 pm
Mamata Banerjee said that the state was willing to extend all form of assistance and support to the Kerala government to deal with the current flood situation there.  (Express Archive)
West Bengal government will contribute Rs 10 crore to the Kerala Chief Ministers relief fund in the wake of the recent rain-fed floods in the southern state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Sunday.

“My heart goes out to the people of Kerala battling #KeralaFloods In this hour of crisis, to stand beside the flood-affected people of Kerala, we have decided to make a contribution of Rs Ten Crore to the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund,” Banerjee wrote in her Twitter handle.

She said that the state was willing to extend all form of assistance and support to the Kerala government to deal with the current flood situation there.

“We are also ready to extend all other assistance and support that may be needed to tackle the calamity. We pray that our brothers and sisters of Kerala resume normal life soon,” Banerjee added.

In the rain-battered Kerala, 194 people have so far lost their lives since August 8.

