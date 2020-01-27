Follow Us:
Monday, January 27, 2020
West Bengal govt tables anti-CAA resolution in Assembly

Three states - Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab - have already passed resolutions against the new citizenship law.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: January 27, 2020 3:17:02 pm
west bengal, west bengal anti caa resolution, west bengal assembly caa resolution, bengal caa protests, caa protests, mamata banerjee CM Mamata Banerjee at a protest rally against the amended citizenship law in Purulia. (Express)

The West Bengal government on Monday tabled a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Assembly.

The resolution appeals to the Union government to repeal the amended citizenship law and revoke plans to implement NRC and update NPR.

As per reports, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee introduced the resolution in the House around 2 pm.

Three states – Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab – have already passed resolutions against the new citizenship law.

The law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

