West Bengal govt reallots five-acre plot for Jyoti Basu centre in New Town

The Mamata Banerjee government has reallotted a five-acre plot in New Town to the CPM for the setting up the Jyoti Basu Centre for Studies and Research, dedicated to the former West Bengal chief minister and stalwart CPM leader.

In 2011, the Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee government had allotted land for the centre and land allocation papers were ready during the Left Front regime. However, the process got stuck after the Trinamool Congress government came to power in May, 2011.

Senior CPM leader Rabin Deb on Thursday told The Indian Express that they have finally received the re-allotment paper for the land. “Yesterday, state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim handed over the re-allotment paper of the land. We are happy. It is better late than never. It is unfortunate that the process took eight years to complete. However, this is just the papers that we have received and are yet to get the possession,” said Deb.

In June, Deb along with senior CPM leaders Sujan Chakraborty and Ashok Bhattacharya had met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and requested her to look into the matter. Banerjee had then directed Hakim to speed up the re-allotment process.

Once completed, visitors will get a glimpse of different items used by Basu. The centre will have a library to conduct research and there are plans to have an auditorium, which will be used for workshops and seminars.

The trust working for the project had paid about Rs 5 crore to the state government and an allotment letter was issued in 2011.