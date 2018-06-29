West Bengal govt raises retirement age of nurses to 62 years

Follow Us:
Friday, June 29, 2018
By: PTI | Kolkata | Updated: June 29, 2018 10:19:45 pm
West Bengal government Friday decided to raise the superannuation age for nurses working in state-run hospitals from 60 years to 62 years, a senior official said. The state government also decided to raise the age bar from 39 years to 45 years for employing nurses on contractual basis, he said. The state-run hospitals which have around 84,000 beds require around 50,000 nurses to provide necessary medical assistance, the official added.

