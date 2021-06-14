West Bengal: Covid restrictions extended till July 1 with some relaxations

The West Bengal government on Monday announced extension of Covid restrictions till July 1 with some relaxations.

After witnessing a steady decline in daily Covid cases in past one month under strict restrictions, the Mamata Banerjee-led government announced that restrictions on transportation services will continue while movement of people will remain prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am. Movement of private vehicles to remain suspended excluding for emergency. All education institutes and waterways will also remain closed.

However, government and private offices can function from June 16 with 25% strength. “All government offices will function with 25% strength. Private and corporate offices will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with not more than 25% strength,” said Banerjee.

Shops in shopping mall complexes will be allowed to open from 11 am till 6 pm with 50% workforce.

Sports activities can also resume without spectators, said the chief minister. Restaurants with bars can open between 12 noon and 8 pm with 50% seating capacity, she added.