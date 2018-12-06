West Bengal govt denies permission to Amit Shah’s rath yatra

The West Bengal government has denied permission to BJP president Amit Shah’s rath yatra from Coochbehar, Attorney General Kishore Dutta informed Calcutta High Court on Thursday.

Advertising

The BJP moved the high court yesterday claiming that the West Bengal administration and the police were not responding to its applications seeking permission to take out three rallies in West Bengal from December 7.

Amit Shah is scheduled to kickstart the party’s ‘Save Democracy Rally’, comprising three ‘rath yatra’, in the state on Friday. The BJP campaign is scheduled to begin from Coochbehar district in the north on December 7, from Kakdwip in the South 24 Parganas district on December 9, and from the Tarapith temple in Birbhum district on December 14.