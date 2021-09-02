West Bengal govt appoints 10 IPS officers to assist SIT probe on post-poll violence

The West Bengal government has appointed ten IPS officers to assist a special investigating team (SIT) formed by the Calcutta High Court to probe cases of post-poll violence in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

The officers have been deployed for north, west and south zones of the state as well as for the Kolkata Police areas, he said.

“The services of the IPS officers are hereby spared, in addition to their normal duties, to assist the SIT constituted by the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta (sic),” an order issued by the state home department stated.

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court had on August 19 ordered the constitution of the SIT comprising IPS officers Soumen Mitra, Suman Bala Sahoo and Ranbir Kumar to look into the incidents of post-poll violence.