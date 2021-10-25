scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been diagnosed with malaria and admitted to an old private ward at the main AIIMS.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
October 25, 2021 8:25:36 pm
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted at 3 pm, said a source. (File)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, sources said.

He has been diagnosed with malaria and admitted to an old private ward at the main AIIMS.

“The governor was admitted at 3 pm. He has been admitted under the supervision of Dr Neeraj Nischal, an additional professor in the Department of Medicine,” a source said.

